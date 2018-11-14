By Trend

On Nov.13, execution of the Uzbek state budget for the first nine months of this year and the draft state budget for 2019 were discussed at the expanded meeting of the Committee of the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbek Parliament on Labor and Social Affairs, Uzbek media reported.

The Uzbek MPs noted that “due to changes in consumer prices,” real growth rates of the total income of the population compared to the same period last year amounted to 111.4 percent (110.6 percent for the first nine months of 2017, according to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee), and the real growth rate of the total income per capita amounted to 109.5 percent (108.8 percent for the same period of 2017).

In the reporting period, funds in the amount of 53.4 percent of total expenditures were spent to finance social expenditures from the state budget. These expenditures amounted to 11.8 percent of the GDP. As much as 19 trillion soums, or almost 65.8 percent of the funds allocated to the social sphere and social support of the population, were allocated to financing salary and deductions for salary payments.

Considering the draft budget for 2019, as well as the budget policy goals for 2019-2021, the Uzbek MPs discussed improving the housing and social conditions of the population, the system of social support, achieving sustainable economic growth and the creation of new jobs.

In 2019, 54 percent of the state budget expenditures will be directed to these goals while maintaining the priority of funds for the social sphere and social support of the population. It is planned to allocate 57.8 trillion soums for social expenditures in 2019.

(8,271.27 soums = 1 USD on Nov. 14)

