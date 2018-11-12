By Trend

The State Migration Service of Turkmenistan has held a meeting with a representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Turkmenistan, the state agency said in a statement. The parties exchanged views on the prospects of partnership in international migration.

In recent years there has been an effective mechanism of cooperation between Turkmenistan and IOM aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of migrants and refugees in need of assistance, the message says.

The main areas of cooperation between the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and the IOM are counteraction to various threats and challenges of our times, migration and health, the fight against human trafficking and other relevant issues of migration policy.

Turkmenistan joined the International Organization for Migration as a full member in 2013. Prior to this, in June 1998, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and IOM. The IOM mission in Turkmenistan began its activities in 2005.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz