By Kamila Aliyeva

The design capacity of the South Korean Hyundai plant, which is planned to be built in the Namangan region of Uzbekistan, will be 3,000 trucks and buses, Podrobno.uz reported.

The company will assemble trucks with a carrying capacity from 1 ton to 50 tons, intercity, international and tourist buses, as well as special vehicles.

“At the first stage, 8-20 cars a day, 1,000 cars a year will be produced here. Within three years, this figure will be brought to 3,000, that is, 2,000 trucks and 1,000 buses. If in the beginning the spare parts will be imported from the Republic of Korea, then in accordance with the localization program for three years, the production of components will be gradually mastered here,” a source in the South Korean company said.

With the launch of the new enterprise, about 1,000 jobs will be created. In the future this number will grow to 6,000.

The Korean side said that after the construction and operation of this plant, it is planned to establish cooperation with the educational institutions of the republic in order to provide the industrial area with professional qualified personnel, workers and technologists.

Car industry occupies one of the leading places in the economy of Uzbekistan. A significant number of the country's population is employed in this sector of industry.

The vast majority of automotive enterprises in Uzbekistan are joint ventures with foreign partners. This shows that the country is successfully working to create a favorable investment climate.

The main production companies are GM Uzbekistan, SamAvto, JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan and GM Powertrain Uzbekistan.

