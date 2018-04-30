Trend:

Turkmenistan will take over the chairmanship in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) in September this year in Dushanbe city, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

He noted that the CIS plays an important role in the coordination of political, economic, social and humanitarian issues.

Turkmenistan as a neutral state, recognized by the UN, doesn’t participate in any blocs or military alliances, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted.

“However, we haven’t withdrawn from the CIS and will not do it,” the Turkmen president stressed. “As a neutral country, we are an associate member of the CIS, and, moreover, an active one.”

Ashgabat, referring to the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, recognized and supported by the UN, decided to participate in the CIS as an associate member in 2005.

