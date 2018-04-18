By Kamila Aliyeva

The world's leading technology companies - Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Alibaba and Google - are interested in the Uzbek market, which is able to provide them with a number of unique opportunities and become a potential point of growth, said Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications Azim Akhmedkhadjaev.

These companies pay attention to Uzbekistan, since they do not have data processing centers throughout the CIS that would reduce the costs of doing business, according to the official.

“The site in Uzbekistan will enable them to create capacities so that they can more quickly carry out their operations and actions with nearby countries. This greatly influences the decision of the end user, whether he will use the services of these companies or not,” he added.

So, for example, as he noted, a certain amount of time is spent on the request that a person sends from Riga to a remote server of Alibaba in Hong Kong. And before the answer is received, the consumer can decide that it is no longer interesting for him and refuse to buy.

"We need to ensure that Uzbekistan is the center of IT-technologies in the region, it can become a kind of information hub,” the minister said.

To reach this goal, more and more experts from abroad should come to Uzbekistan and exchange information here, according to the official.

“That is, we need to create a convenient platform for everyone,” he said.

Earlier, representatives of Amazon Web Services (a subsidiary of Amazon) discussed the possibility of building data centers using solar panels in Uzbekistan with representatives of the Uzbek government.

In addition, Cisco offered to cooperate in designing a strategy for the development of smart and safe cities, while Google Global Cache proposed to cooperate in improving the quality of Google services for local users of Uzbekistan.

---

