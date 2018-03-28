By Trend

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Marat Sharshekeyev and Executive Director of the Dubai Expo 2002 Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali signed an agreement on participation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the World Expo 2020 in Dubai (UAE), Kabar with reference to the Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sharshakeyev was appointed general commissioner of the exposition of Kyrgyzstan at EXPO 2020 by the decree of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali stressed the great interest of most countries of the world, as well as international organizations, large corporations and companies in the EXPO 2020 in Dubai (UAE). He wished the Kyrgyz Republic successful preparation and fruitful participation in the exhibition.

Marat Sharshekeyev expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in such a large-scale and significant event. He said that in Kyrgyzstan there are all prerequisites for the successful development of human potential and the contribution of the country's inhabitants to the universal future of mankind.

The Kyrgyz general commissioner assured the organizers of the exhibition that besides the main theme of the exhibition, the economic and tourist opportunities of Kyrgyzstan, the history, traditions and culture of the Kyrgyz people will be presented.

World Expo 2020 will be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 in Dubai (UAE) for the first time in its history in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region and will be held under the slogan "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

More than 180 countries, as well as international organizations, large corporations and companies will take part in the exhibition. It is expected that Dubai Expo 2020 will visit 25 million guests, 70% of which will be from abroad. This will be the first ever World EXPO, where most visitors will be foreigners.

