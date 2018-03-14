By Trend

A meeting of the Russian-Turkish High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) involving the Russian and Turkish presidents will be held in Ankara on April 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at Wednesday’s talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reports.

"This is preparatory meeting in the run-up to a new session of the High Level Cooperation Council in Ankara on April 3," he said. "Along with the development of bilateral relations, there is mutual interest to extend cooperation in addressing regional issues."

