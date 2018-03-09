By Trend

After the liberation of Syria’s Afrin district, 200,000 Syrian refugees will return there, the Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying March 9.

He noted that the Turkish Armed Forces and forces of the Free Syrian Army will liberate Afrin from the terrorists.

“Currently, the Turkish rmed Forces and forces of the Free Syrian Army control a territory of 800 kilometers,” the Turkish president noted.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Turkey will return the Syrian refugees, whose number exceeds three million, back to their homeland.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

