By Trend

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAPI) electric power-line construction launch ceremony was held on Feb. 23, a source close to the project told Trend.

Previous reports indicated that Turkish Calyk Holding showed interest in participating in this 500-kilovolt power-line construction.

Turkmenistan currently supplies neighboring Afghanistan with electricity. Turkmenistan built additional stations and high-voltage power-lines to increase the power export.

There are large possibilities in power export to Tajikistan, Pakistan and India via Afghanistan, Turkmen Energy Ministry said previously.

Turkmenistan exports electric power to Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey. Ashgabat plans to produce 27.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electric power in 2020 and increase the figure to 35.5 billion kilowatt-hours in 2030.

