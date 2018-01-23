By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree to approve the State Program for the Implementation of the Action Strategy on five priority development directions of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021.

The document was developed following comprehensive study of topical issues, analysis of the current legislation, law enforcement practices, the best international practices, and following public discussion.

The state program consists of five sections and stipulates development of 37 laws (the Electoral Code, the Laws on the Public Service, On the Protection of Personal Data, On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, On Science, On Innovative Activities, etc.), 142 legal acts and the implementation of 52 practical measures covering various areas.

The first section of the State Program covers improving of the system of state and public construction. A key step will be the adoption of the law "On Civil Service." The governing system will also be proved through reforming of public administration and public service through decentralization, skills enhancing, economic and social protection of civil servants, as well as through gradual reduction of state regulation of the economy.

Ensuring true independence of the judiciary, increasing the authority of courts, democratization and improving the judicial system is the second direction of the state program.

It is planned to work out a Concept for the development of criminal and criminal procedural legislation in 2018-2021, to revise the limitation period for bringing a person to criminal liability. It provides for liberalization of criminal and administrative responsibility, improvement of procedural norms.

The document also envisages enhancing the judicial control over the preliminary investigation, the courts will be given the right to issue a sanction for a search and wiretapping of telephone conversations.

The third sector covers priority areas of economic development and support of active entrepreneurship. In the sphere of development and liberalization of the economy, its is planned to ensure a gradual transition to a new model of innovative development based on advanced ideas, smart technologies and know-how.

Legal frameworks will be developed for the creation and development of venture funds, venture financing, as well as mechanisms to stimulate the introduction of innovations and new technologies into the economy.

Under the document, until January 1, 2023, tax privileges were granted to venture funds, high-tech start-ups, research institutions, innovation centers, and design bureaus on income received from the sale (transfer for use) of their own new technologies to entrepreneurs.

A particular attention will be paid to development of the tourism sector, development of inbound and domestic tourism, simplification of administrative and visa procedures for tourists.

The next section of the state program covers the development of the social sphere.

A step-by-step transition to the system of determining the amount of wages, pensions and other social payments taking into account the "consumer basket" is planned in the regions.

Work will continue to improve the medical care system and improve the quality of medical services. It is planned to introduce the system of "smart medicine" and innovative technologies in health care. 2,000 social pharmacies will be opened to provide people with quality medicines at affordable prices.

Ensuring security, interethnic harmony and religious tolerance, the implementation of a balanced, mutually beneficial and constructive foreign policy is another direction of the state program.

The concept of the state policy on cooperation with compatriots living and working abroad will be developed and adopted. Furthermore, a set of measures will be taken for the social rehabilitation of citizens who have fallen under the influence of extremist ideas, improving the system for the return of these citizens to a healthy environment.

The religious education system will be revised to make it more effective, especially among young people.

Some 13.5 trillion soums ($1.65 billion) and $1.3 billion will be allocated for implementation of the measures stipulated within the State Program.

