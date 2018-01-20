Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has ruled out standing for president in election coming later this year, in comments made on Friday, Agenda reports.

Kvirikashvili noted his participation in government efforts in implementing policy platforms as a factor in deciding not to take part in the election.

"Given my current position, I, together with the government team, am implementing the platform defining important positive dynamics in the country."

"The successful implementation of this platform requires full consolidation and achieving significant results in ongoing activities. Under the circumstances, nominating me as a presidential candidate seems uncalled for and uninteresting to me", said Kvirikashvili in comments on the subject.

Kvirikashvili has served as prime minister after being appointed on the position in December 2015, to replace outgoing PM Irakli Garibashvili.

The current President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili was elected in the most recent presidential election in 2013.

