By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Batir Amanov the Deputy Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz.

Furthermore, Dovletgeldi Amanmuhammedov was appointed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Deputy Chairman of the Pension Fund Board - Manager of the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan.

Arslangyilich Gilijov was appointed Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan - Head of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz