Monday March 10 2025

EU and Slovakia discuss Azerbaijani gas transit

10 March 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
The European Commission is engaged in discussions on the potential transit of Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine, according to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Azernews reports.

