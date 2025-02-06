bp: Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli drilling surpasses target, new wells planned for 2025

6 February 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, a total of 19 wells were drilled in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil field, exceeding the initial plan of 18 wells. This was stated by Russell Morris, bp's Vice President for Wells in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, during the IADC Drilling Caspian 2025 conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

Morris noted that in 2025, bp plans to drill another 19 wells in ACG, continuing its commitment to production optimization in the Caspian basin.

Additionally, bp aims to drill five production wells this year on the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform, which is part of the ACG field. According to Morris, three wells were completed from the ACE platform last year, and the fourth is currently being drilled.

"By the end of this year, we plan to complete the drilling of four wells and begin work on a fifth. This will bring the total number of wells started on ACE to eight," he stated.

The ongoing drilling activities underscore bp’s long-term investment in Azerbaijan’s offshore energy sector, ensuring the sustainability of production from one of the country’s most significant oil fields.