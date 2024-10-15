OPEC reveals Azerbaijan’s daily oil production for Q3 2024
Azerbaijan's average daily oil production has increased significantly, as the OPEC reports say.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%