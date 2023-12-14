Azernews.Az

Thursday December 14 2023

Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reveales the volume of oil produced in November [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reveales the volume of oil produced in November [PHOTOS]

In November this year, Azerbaijan's daily oil production (including condensate) amounted to 609 thousand barrels, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

