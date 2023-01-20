Azernews.Az

Friday January 20 2023

SOFAZ assets total $49bn

20 January 2023 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ assets total $49bn

As of December 31, 2022, the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have increased by 8.9 percent, amounting to $49bn, Azernews reports, citing the report of SOFAZ on the results of 2022.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more