Azerbaijan provides gas to liberated Talish village in Karabakh

Azerbaijan has completed the laying of a gas pipeline to the liberated Talish village, Azernews reports per Azerigaz gas company.

In connection with the 1st State Program of the Great Return, the construction of a gas distribution network is envisaged to supply gas to settlements.

In this vein, the work started with the gasification of Tartar District’s Talish village.

The work on laying an underground gas pipeline with polyethylene pipes to the village kicked off on December 15. Due to the time constraints, work continued at night in two shifts with the involvement of a large number of different equipment and labor.

Prior to earthworks, ANAMA found and cleared mines along the route of the gas pipeline. In a short time, construction and installation work was completed and the gas pipeline was connected to a gas supply source.

The length of the newly built gas pipeline is 11.1 kilometers.

Following the Action Plan, construction activities are to be carried out, irrigation water will be provided for ​​12,100 hectares of area in Gubadli and Zangilan Districts based on the design documentation for the Zabukhchay reservoir and the major pipelines extending from it.

Azerbaijan plans to build the gas distribution network in liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Tartar and Khojaly Districts from 2022 through 2026 following the Action Plan.

SOCAR must ensure the construction of the Aghdam-Khankandi gas pipeline and pipeline branches by 2025.

Moreover, the attraction of private investments to the construction of settlements and the creation of a public-private partnership will be ensured in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from 2022 through 2026.

