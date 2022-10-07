JOCAP completes offshore installation of Absheron EPS modules [PHOTO]

7 October 2022 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

JOCAP, the Joint Operating company of the Absheron field on behalf of Contractor Parties SOCAR Absheron and TOTAL E&P Absheron BV, has completed the offshore installation of Absheron EPS modules, the company told Trend.

Reportedly, the three modules of the future Absheron platform were constructed onshore at the BOS Shelf yard; from where they were lifted onto the transportation barges by the DBA (Azerbaijan crane vessel).

“The three modules were successfully installed offshore on September 17 onto the jacket where they will need to be connected the existing Azneft PU facilities at the Oil Rocks,” said the company.

JOCAP Managing Director Lionel Thomas said that the completion of the modules fabrication onshore and their installation offshore are significant steps in the overall Absheron EPS project development.

“I would like to thank all personnel who contributed to the success of this stage. From now on, JOCAP will focus its efforts on the major offshore operations to safely deliver the first gas from Absheron field within schedule,” he added.

JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum B.V.) is a non-profit Joint Operating Company established and equally owned by partners SOCAR Absheron 50 percent and TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V. 50 percent for the development and production of the Absheron offshore block.

The Absheron block is located offshore Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, about 100km south east of Baku, 25km north east of Shah Deniz field and 33km south of Oil Rocks production and processing facilities, at the water depth of 500m. The Absheron EPS project, operated by JOCAP, consists of a single well (ABD-001) connected to SOCAR operated Oil Rocks facilities.

