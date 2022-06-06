Azernews.Az

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

6 June 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices grew last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $126.37 per barrel, having increased by $2.35 (1.89 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $127.48 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $125.75.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $125.31 per barrel last week, up by $2.35 (1.91 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $126.42 per barrel, while the minimum price was $124.69.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $83.35 per barrel last week, which was $3.9 (4.9 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $85.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $81.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $121.61 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.52 (3.86 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $124.38 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $118.69.

Oil grade/date

May 30, 2022

May 31, 2022

June 1, 2022

June 2, 2022

June 3, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$125.75

$125.91

$126.80

$127.48

$125.93

$126.37

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$124.69

$124.86

$125.74

$126.42

$124.87

$125.31

Urals (EX NOVO)

$81.05

$81.99

$83.96

$85.38

$84.41

$83.35

Brent Dated

$118.69

$119.67

$122.34

$124.38

$122.96

$121.61

