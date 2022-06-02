Current energy crisis demonstrated importance of Southern Gas Corridor in strengthening Europe’s energy security – Serbian deputy PM

By Trend
Current energy crisis has demonstrated the importance of the
Southern Gas Corridor in strengthening energy security and the
achievement of decarbonisation goals in Europe, as well as of the
Shah Deniz gas field as a source of natural gas supply to Europe,
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia and Minister of
Mining and Energy, Prof. Zorana Mihajlovic, PhD, told Trend.
She believes that further development and construction of new
gas sources in the Caspian region will significantly contribute to
the security of supply of this energy source to Europe, and
therefore to the Republic of Serbia after the construction of the
interconnectors that is currently in progress.
“In addition, the Southern Gas Corridor is recognized as a
pipeline that could transport hydrogen in the future, which is
important for the energy transition and further steps towards the
use of fully green fuels. When we complete our interconnection with
Bulgaria, it will allow for other suppliers to appear on our market
and to reduce dependence on only one supplier. We expect to
intensify cooperation and discussions with Azerbaijan regarding
this matter, which is why it is important that, during the visit of
the delegation of the Ministry, among other things, an Agreement on
cooperation in the field of energy and mining was signed between
the two governments and we had a meeting with the Minister of
Energy of Azerbaijan,” noted Serbian deputy prime minister.
Mihajlovic said Serbia expects that by activating new deposits
with confirmed natural gas reserves in the Caspian region the
country will be able to secure additional quantities of natural gas
for its needs and that the construction of interconnections will
become a transit route to other countries in the region.
“This would further increase the energy stability and security
of the entire region,” she added.
Serbian deputy prime minister went on to add that underground
natural gas storage facilities are an essential factor for the
stability and security of natural gas supply.
“Serbia has one underground natural gas storage facility with a
capacity of 450 million cubic meters; it is planned to expand it to
a capacity of 700 million cubic meters. In addition, it has been
agreed with Hungary that Serbia will store 500 million cubic meters
of gas in this country’s storage facilities, which will enable the
stability of supply during the upcoming winter. One of our plans is
to start a construction of an underground natural gas storage
facility “Itebej” next year, with a capacity of 1 billion m3. The
construction of this storage facility alongside the already
existing one would ensure the security of supply of the domestic
market and increase energy security,” said Mihajlovic.
She pointed out that energy security is currently the most
important issue in Europe and all countries are seeking to ensure
the security of supply of energy and energy generating
products.
“For the Republic of Serbia, the construction of new capacities
for electricity production is a priority, as well as the
construction of gas interconnections whereby we will ensure the
security of supply of this energy product. Last year, by adopting a
new legal framework, we established a basis for green energy
transition, and the development of strategic documents to determine
the goals and dynamics of decarbonisation and the achievement of
carbon neutrality by 2050 is underway. We have also prepared a new
investment plan with projects worth about EUR 35 billion, focused
on the development of the RES sector, and especially on projects
aimed at the capacities that use wind and solar energy, which
currently make up only 3.5 percent of the energy mix. with securing
the production of the required base energy, the construction of
large reversible hydropower plants and the use of other sources,
and with the development of transmission and distribution
infrastructure, such a path should ensure energy security, i.e.
self-sufficiency in the conditions of gradual reduction of coal use
from which we currently produce 2/3 of electricity,” noted
Mihajlovic.
Serbian deputy prime minister pointed out that in the gas and
oil sector, the country’s priority is diversification of suppliers,
where the most important project is the construction of the gas
interconnection Serbia-Bulgaria which will enable Serbian market to
be supplied with gas from the LNG terminal in Greece, as well as
with gas from Azerbaijan via the Southern Gas Corridor, and
possibly with gas from other sources such as the Eastern
Mediterranean.
“The construction of the gas interconnection Serbia-Bulgaria is
a priority project precisely because this gas pipeline will make it
possible for us to receive gas from other suppliers as well. The
construction of this interconnection will be completed next year
and it will be operational at the same time as the LNG terminal in
Greece,” she concluded.
