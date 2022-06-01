Azerbaijan talks rumors of RON-95 Premium fuel price increase

1 June 2022 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Recently, rumors have been circulating about restrictions on the sale of RON-95 Premium fuel in Azerbaijan and its rise in price in the near future, but the rumors are false, Public Relations and Communications Service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told Trend.

"Most likely, the restriction was due to a technical problem that arose at some gas station," SOCAR said.

SOCAR noted that at all gas stations of the company in Azerbaijan have no problems with the sale of RON-92 gasoline and other types of fuel. Currently, the sale of this type of fuel is carried out without interruption.

Oil terminal bases belonging to SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC operate in Azerbaijan’s Baku and other regions of the country for the wholesale sale, reception and storage of oil products. There are only 11 of them in the country, SOCAR noted.

Wholesale sales of diesel fuel are carried out at these points in addition to other types of fuel.

RON-95 Premium fuel, as well as RON-98 (super) fuel are not produced in Azerbaijan. Currently, the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, which is on the balance sheet of SOCAR, produces only RON-92 fuel, while the above-mentioned are imported, SOCAR said.

