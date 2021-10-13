By Trend

Azerbaijani Energy Ministry’s Chief Parviz Shahbazov left for Russia to participate in the "Russian Energy Week" international forum, Trend reports citing the ministry on Oct.13.

The visit has been organized at the invitation of Russian Presidential Assistant Anton Kobyakov and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Shahbazov will take part in the discussion at the "Future of traditional energy: is the world ready to give up hydrocarbons?" session within the forum, which will take place in Moscow on October 13-15.

It's planned that within the framework of the event, the minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings.

