By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan delivered 360,100 tons of oil to Belarus in the first quarter of 2021, local media reported with reference to the company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmadov.

"Four tankers with Azerbaijani oil with a total volume of 360,100 tons were sent to Belarus in the first quarter of this year. Two tankers were shipped from Turkish Ceyhan port and two more from Georgian Supsa port", he said.

Ahmadov also noted that there were no oil deliveries from SOCAR to Belarus in April.

Last week, Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company and Belarus’s State Concern for Oil and Chemistry signed a memorandum of understanding that envisages the expansion of possibilities in the oil and oil products production and sales sectors.

Earlier, it was reported that SOCAR Trading signed a contract with the Belarusian side for the delivery of approximately 1 million tons of oil in 2021.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline started in 2011.

SOCAR delivered to Belneftekhim about 1 million tons of oil in 2020, including about 720,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

It should be noted that Belarus was Azerbaijan’s third-largest trade partner among the CIS countries, with trade amounting to $313.1 million in 2020. Of total turnover, the country’s export to Belarus amounted to $164.9 million, while imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $148.2 million. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $105.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz