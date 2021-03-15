By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $68.92 per barrel last week (from Mar.8 through Mar.12), which is growth by $2.6 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Mar.15.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $69.84 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.6.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.11 per barrel last week, up to $2.58 (3.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $69 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.81.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $65.62 per barrel, showing an increase of $3.13 (5 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $66.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.36.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $68.24 per barrel, which is $2.09 (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $69.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $66.76.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar.8, 2021
|
Mar.9, 2021
|
Mar.10, 2021
|
Mar.11, 2021
|
Mar.12, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$69.38
|
$68.04
|
$67.6
|
$69.72
|
$69.84
|
$68.92
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$68.6
|
$67.26
|
$66.81
|
$68.88
|
$69
|
$68.11
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$66.1
|
$64.8
|
$64.36
|
$66.52
|
$66.33
|
$65.62
|
Brent Dated
|
$68.74
|
$67.26
|
$66.76
|
$69.16
|
$69.29
|
$68.24
--
