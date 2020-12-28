By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.25 per barrel last week (from December 21 to December 25), which is $0.41 (0.8 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.28.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.9.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.67 per barrel last week, down by $0.42 (0.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.47 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.32.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.62 per barrel, which is 71 cents (1.4 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $49.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.27.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.51 per barrel, which is $0.34 (0.7 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.07.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Dec. 21, 2020
|
Dec. 22, 2020
|
Dec 23, 2020
|
Dec. 24, 2020
|
Dec. 25, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$50.9
|
$51.09
|
$52.05
|
$50.97
|
-
|
$51.25
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$50.32
|
$50.51
|
$51.47
|
$50.39
|
-
|
$50.67
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$48.28
|
$48.51
|
$49.43
|
$48.27
|
-
|
$48.62
|
Brent Dated
|
$50.07
|
$50.3
|
$51.27
|
$50.4
|
-
|
$50.51
