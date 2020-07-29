By Trend

The last weld in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was completed, Trend reports citing the TAP AG consortium.

“This means that 878 kilometers are now joined, from the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) through to the Pipeline Receiving Terminal in Italy. This is another milestone in our journey to opening the Southern Gas Corridor,” said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

