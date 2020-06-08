By Ayya Lmahamad

Belarus is in the process of negotiations with Azerbaijan on long-term contracts for oil supply, head of the main foreign economic relations department of Belneftekhim Ruslan Labut said on June 5.

"We are not going to stop supplying alternative oil. We have developed a set of measures for this purpose. We are working according to this plan. Regular supplies of alternative oil will start this year already. We are planning to conclude long-term contracts. Dialogue on the terms of long-term cooperation is being conducted with our partners from Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia," Labut said.

At the same time, a phased annual increase in the volume of alternative oil supplies is planned, he added.

Moreover, according to statement during the period of absence of oil supplies from Russia, Belarus started its alternative import - through the port of Klaipeda by railway to the refinery "Naftan" and through the port of Odessa to the Mozyr refinery by oil pipelines Odessa-Brody -Mozyr.

Labut stated that three tankers of Azerbaijan oil Azeri Light, produced by SOCAR, were delivered to Mozyr Refinery.

“Azerbaijan and Norwegian oil was purchased from producers: from SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, and from Total, one of the largest oil companies in the world. Urals crude oil was purchased from traders on the market. And not all the oil from Russia, part of the raw materials of Kazakh origin,” the message reads.

