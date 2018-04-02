By Trend

Emil Ismailov has been appointed as BP Vice President Australia effective May 1, 2018, said a message from BP.

Currently Ismailov is head of planning and commercial operations for BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT), North Africa and Middle East.

In his new role, Ismailov will be responsible for managing BP’s upstream joint venture businesses in Australia. He will be a member of the Asia Pacific leadership team.

Ismailov brings more than 19 years of industry experience to the role gained from positions in Baku, Aberdeen and Sunbury. He has a strong performance track record of leading teams across multiple geographies, managing external stakeholder relationships, joint ventures and leading negotiations.

Ismailov is a graduate from Baku State University - he has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international relations and law.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Emil for the contributions he has made to the success of our business in the region and Upstream. It is particularly pleasing to see a national professional take on such a high caliber international position. We wish Emil continued success in his career with BP,” said Gary Jones, BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

