By Sara Israfilbayova

In total, in Shah Deniz 2 filled 16 wells have been drilled, six of which are ready to be commissioned.

Spokesperson for BP-Azerbaijan Tamam Bayatli said that within the framework of the Shah Deniz 2 project, 26 wells will be drilled.

Bayatli stressed that the Shah Deniz 2 submarine objects, pipelines, the expanded Sangachal terminal, and South Caucasus pipeline expansion are being examined.

Moreover, exploitation tests on compressor stations and control stations in Georgia are continuing.

In general, works on the development of the Shah Deniz 2 field and South Caucasus pipeline expansion were completed by 99 percent.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union, which aims to diversify routes and sources of energy supplies and thereby improve the energy security of the EU.

The Southern Gas Corridor is intended to deliver gas from the Azerbaijani gas condensate field Shah Deniz to Europe.

Gas as part of the second stage of the field development will be exported to Turkey and the European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipeline and the construction of the TANAP and TAP gas pipelines.

The first gas within the Shah Deniz-2 project will be delivered to Turkey in 2018, and to Europe in 2019.

The cost of the Southern Gas Corridor project is estimated at $41.5 billion.

