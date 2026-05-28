King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

28 May 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.