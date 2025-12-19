Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

19 December 2025 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your birthday.

Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of large-scale transformations aimed at developing the national economy and social sphere, improving the well-being of citizens, and strengthening its authority on the international stage.

I would particularly like to note your constant attention to strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual respect. In implementation of the decisions taken at the highest level, trade, economic, and investment cooperation is steadily developing, promising joint projects are being brought to life, and interregional ties and business contacts are expanding.

I am convinced that further enhancing practical cooperation and advancing new mutually beneficial initiatives across various fields fully align with the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I fondly recall our conversations, which always take place in an open and trusting atmosphere. I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, prosperity, and further success in your responsible state activities.

Sincerely,

Mikhail Mishustin

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation" the letter reads.