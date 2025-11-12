President Ilham Aliyev receives new presidential representative in Nakhchivan and appointed heads of executive power of several regions [PHOTO]

12 November 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jeyhun Jalilov on his appointment as Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elkhan Ibrahimov as Head of the Executive Authority of Nasimi District of Baku city, Natig Agayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Balakan District, Orkhan Mursalov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goychay District, Elvin Pashayev as Head of the Executive Authority of Gakh District, Vugar Novruzov as Head of the Executive Authority of Goygol District, and Elshan Hasanli as Head of the Executive Authority of Kurdamir District, Azernews reports.

