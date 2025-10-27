Head of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican

27 October 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, will pay an official visit to the Vatican today, Azernews reports, citing the CMO.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of the Holy See to attend a series of events marking the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate — the Second Vatican Council’s landmark declaration that laid the foundation for relations between the Roman Catholic Church and other religions.

The anniversary coincides with the Year of Hope, dedicated to promoting global peace, solidarity, and mutual respect among nations and faiths.

On October 28, Sheikh-ul-Islam Pashazade will participate in events organized jointly by the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity. The gatherings will celebrate the legacy of Nostra Aetate and reaffirm the vital importance of peace, reconciliation, and interfaith dialogue in today’s world.

During the visit, the CMO chairman is also expected to meet with Pope Leo XIV, Vatican officials, prominent religious figures from various faiths, and leading representatives of the Muslim world.