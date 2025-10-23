Border troops seize large quantity of narcotics at Iran border
Azerbaijan’s Border Troops have intercepted a significant shipment of drugs attempting to cross from Iran, Azernews reports via the State Border Service.
During comprehensive border search and operational measures in the service area of the Lankaran border detachment, authorities discovered and seized 35 kilograms of marijuana.
The operation reflects the increased vigilance and coordinated efforts of the Border Troops to combat drug trafficking along Azerbaijan’s borders.
The seized narcotics were prevented from entering the country, safeguarding public health and security. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify the sources of the shipment, track the networks involved, and hold those responsible accountable under Azerbaijani law.
