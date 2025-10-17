President Ilham Aliyev signs order to ensure activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Bahrain

17 October 2025 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Under the order, the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing the issues of logistical support and financing of Azerbaijani embassy in Manama, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked to approve the structure and staffing of the embassy.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to ensure activity of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (in Manama).

