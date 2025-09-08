Azernews.Az

Monday September 8 2025

Azerbaijan extends congratulations to North Macedonia on National Day

8 September 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan extends congratulations to North Macedonia on National Day
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has officially congratulated North Macedonia on the occasion of its National Day.

According to Azernews, the message was shared via the Ministry’s official account on platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The post reads:

“Congratulations to the Government and People of North Macedonia on the occasion of its National Day!”

This gesture reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to fostering friendly diplomatic relations and mutual respect among nations.

