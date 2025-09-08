Azerbaijan extends congratulations to North Macedonia on National Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has officially congratulated North Macedonia on the occasion of its National Day.
According to Azernews, the message was shared via the Ministry’s official account on platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The post reads:
“Congratulations to the Government and People of North Macedonia on the occasion of its National Day!”
This gesture reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to fostering friendly diplomatic relations and mutual respect among nations.
Congratulations to the Government and People of North Macedonia on the occasion of its National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 8, 2025
🇦🇿🇲🇰@MFA_MKD pic.twitter.com/k2KCtDwu3P
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!