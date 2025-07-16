Yekaterinburg court extends detention of Azerbaijani suspects in murder case

16 July 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Verkh-Isetsky District Court of Yekaterinburg has extended the pretrial detention of five Azerbaijani brothers—known as the Safarov siblings—and another Azerbaijani national, Ahliman Ganjiev, who stand accused of a murder committed in previous years, Azernews reports, citing the Russian media.

The court reviewed the case materials and granted the investigator’s request to prolong the defendants’ detention period until October 19, 2025.

The decision ensures that the accused will remain in custody while the investigation proceeds. Details about the case itself have not been publicly disclosed.

This development highlights the ongoing judicial process in a high-profile murder case involving Azerbaijani nationals in Russia.

Recall that in the early hours of June 27, the Russian Federal Security Service conducted raids on homes inhabited by Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. During the operation, two Azerbaijanis were killed, and several others were detained. The two killed Azerbaijanis were the brothers of the well-known journalist Seyfaddin Huseynli.