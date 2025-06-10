Over 52 anti-personnel mines neutralized in liberated territories last week: ANAMA

10 June 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to ensure safety in recently liberated regions continue with extensive mine clearance operations, Azernews reports, citing a joint statement released by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, significant progress has been made over the past week.

During the operations, 52 anti-personnel mines, 16 anti-tank mines, and 129 unexploded ordnances were detected and safely neutralized. These measures are crucial for restoring normalcy and preventing potential hazards for returning residents.

Authorities report that 8,892,019 square meters (889.2 hectares) of land have been successfully cleared of mines, paving the way for safe reconstruction and resettlement.