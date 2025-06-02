Contract of Century changed geopolitical and geo-economic situation in region: says President

2 June 2025 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

“As it was already mentioned, back in 1994, when the first oil and gas exhibition was held, right after that, Azerbaijan signed a contract with a consortium of international oil companies, which later was called the Contract of the Century. It actually changed the whole geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the region,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.

“That was due to the vision of President Heydar Aliyev,” the head of state added.