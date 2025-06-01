“Colorful World of Children” festival held in Nakhchivan on International Children's Day [PHOTOS]

1 June 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” the “Colorful World of Children” festival is being held at the Ajami Recreation and Cultural Complex in the city of Nakhchivan to mark June 1st – International Day for Protection of Children, Azernews reports.

The festival grounds have been specially decorated and divided into five main thematic zones. In the “Education Zone,” a variety of creative and educational workshops are operating for children, including carpet weaving, STEAM activities, cognitive games, pottery, engraving, carving, painting, beading, and more.

The “Sports Zone” features table tennis, chess, volleyball, “fun starts,” and a variety of entertaining children's games.

The festival is organized by the Authorized Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority, with support from the State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, as well as the local Ministries of Education, Culture, and Youth and Sports.