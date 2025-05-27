President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of “Lachin” Recreation Complex

27 May 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

On May 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “Lachin” Recreation Complex in Zerti village, Lachin district.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department, briefed the President on the facilities at the complex.

Situated on a mountain peak amid the picturesque nature of Garabagh, the modern recreation center showcases the region’s tourism potential. It is a significant project contributing to the restoration of liberated territories and the development of tourism.

The “Lachin” Recreation Complex covers 11.2 hectares, with a total built-up area of 42,000 square meters. It includes a hotel with 120 rooms of various categories and eight cottages, accommodating up to 324 guests.

The complex offers modern amenities for business meetings, conferences, and events, featuring a 500-seat event hall, a 340-seat banquet hall, a 100-seat conference room, and additional meeting rooms.

Restaurants and cafés at the complex serve both national and international cuisine.

For entertainment, guests can enjoy bowling, VR gaming zones, karaoke, billiards, and a children’s entertainment center. Sports facilities include football and basketball pitches, along with cycling and hiking trails surrounded by mountain scenery.

The facility employs 174 people, including 122 residents from Lachin, Kalbajar, and other liberated territories.