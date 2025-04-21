Proposal to establish Turkic World Science Center at Garabagh University

21 April 2025 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Board of the Social Research Center and Member of the Milli Majlis, has proposed the creation of the Turkic World Science Center at Garabagh University, along with the launch of a Heydar Aliyev scholarship program to support the initiative, Azernews reports.

Zahid Oruj made the remarks during an event dedicated to the findings of the scientific-sociological research project “Turkic Barometer 2024 – Cooperation in Education and Science in Turkic States: Current Realities and Future Outlook.”

He further suggested that a Turkic World Higher Music School could be built in a location historically known as the "Conservatory of the Caucasus."

“In honor of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Garabagh, we could establish the best library in the Turkic world and raise the flags of ancient and modern Turkic states in Khankendi,” he said.

Oruj emphasized that coordinating research agendas among the think tanks of Turkic states would be a strategic step toward confronting global challenges and positioning the Turkic world as a key pillar in the emerging world order.