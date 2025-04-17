Azerbaijani, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Baku to boost political dialogue [PHOTO]

17 April 2025 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

The visit underscores the strengthening partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovenia and demonstrates a shared interest in enhancing high-level political dialogue.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting in Baku with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanya Fajon, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

