President approves partnership agreement on digital economy within OTS members

14 April 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

The document ratifies the agreement that was signed on November 6, 2024, in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the “Digital Economy Partnership Agreement between the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States [OTS],” Azernews reports.

