President Ilham Aliyev attends 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting

4 April 2025 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

According to Azernews, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is attending the event.

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting got underway at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

