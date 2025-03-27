Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Susha with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva posted on his social media accounts [VIDEO]
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visiting Susha have been shared on the President’s social media accounts.
Azernews presents the post:
"President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend multiple openings, inspect ongoing construction in Shusha . (27.03.2025)".
