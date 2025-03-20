Azerbaijan's investment climate promoted in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

20 March 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A program to introduce the Azerbaijani business environment to Turkish business representatives was organized in Istanbul.

Azernews reports that in this regard, an iftar program was organized in Istanbul with the support of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

The event was attended by representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, DEIK, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association, SOCAR Turkey, PASHA Investment Bank A.Ş., as well as representatives of institutions and companies representing construction, tourism, mining, energy, textile, food, healthcare, and other sectors. Within the framework of the program, participants, including Turkish businessmen attending the event, were informed about the business and investment environment in our country.

Azerbaijani Trade Representative in Turkiye Tamerlan Tagiyev informed the participants about the opportunities, incentive mechanisms, and benefits created for investors in our country. The Trade Representative stated that appropriate support measures are being implemented for entrepreneurs who want to set up business in Azerbaijan and invited Turkish businessmen to invest in our country.

Selçuk Akat, Chairman of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council, spoke about the activities of the organization he leads and the positive experiences of Turkish business representatives in Azerbaijan.

The event featured a video clip prepared by the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in Turkiye, reflecting information on investment and trade opportunities and incentive mechanisms in our country, as well as a presentation on the opportunities created for investors in our liberated territories, discussed the potential for cooperation, and answered questions.