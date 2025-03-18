I am glad that former IDPs are now also moving to Sugovushan village, says President

18 March 2025 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

All living conditions are available here. The houses are beautiful, spacious, and bright. Nature, of course, also adds value to this region.

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this during an inauguration ceremony of a newly built residential complex in Sugovushan Village, Aghdara district.

"Living next to this beautiful reservoir, of course, is very pleasant. Therefore, there are all the opportunities for a good, comfortable life and work here, and I am glad that former IDPs are now also moving to the Sugovushan village,” he added.

The President also recalled the liberation of Sugovushan: “This village was liberated from the invaders in the first week of the Second Garabagh War. This was one of our first major successes, one of our great military victories,” added the head of state.