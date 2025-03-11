Azerbaijan approves new certification rules for civil airports and aerodromes
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Rules for certification of civil airports and (or) aerodromes in terms of operational suitability, air navigation equipment and provision, and safety requirements, obtaining a certificate of conformity for airports and (or) aerodromes, and their state registration," Azernews reports.
In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new resolution.
According to the resolution, issues not regulated by the Rules will be governed by national law, the Convention on International Civil Aviation of December 7, 1944, and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices set forth in Annex No. 14 to the Convention, including "Doc 9774. Guidelines for Certification of Aerodromes" and "Doc 9981. Procedures for Air Navigation Services at Aerodromes."
The certification of civil airports and aerodromes, as well as compliance with these regulations, will be overseen by the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
